Rep. Kevin McCarthy appoints Bakersfield fire chief to Medal of Valor Review Board

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) appointed Bakersfield Fire Department Chief Anthony Galagaza to the Medal of Valor Review Board on Tuesday.
The review board provides recipients to the United States president to review and to award the Medal of Valor. The medal is the highest national award a public safety officer can receive.
“(Chief Galagaza) is widely recognized for his commitment to public service and has led the Bakersfield Fire Department with courage, heart, and focus,” McCarthy said in a press release. “He is a model citizen who has always put his community first.”
McCarthy also appointed Chief of Police Brandon Clabes from Choctaw, Oklahoma, on the review board. The House Republican leader can appoint two members for review.