It's slowly returning to normal, but Bakersfield's rental housing market still hasn't gotten over the pandemic.
New data show local apartment vacancies rose in the second quarter but remained near recent years' historic lows. Similarly, rent increases have slowed noticeably, especially at the higher end, though lower-price units continue to get more expensive.
The local situation is at once an outlier — vacancies in most rental markets are much higher than the 2.73% ASU Commercial reported for Bakersfield last quarter — while also being predictable in the sense that similar suburban markets around the country saw a jump in demand that is now moderating overall.
"The Bakersfield market has been so low (vacancy) for so long that we have become accustomed to low rates that any increase gives us a moment to pause and consider what is occurring," ASU Commercial broker Marc Thurston, a specialist in Bakersfield multifamily properties, said by email.
Thurston's second-quarter data said vacancies citywide jumped 56 basis points from April through June. Rent growth during the first half of the year, mostly from class B and C apartments, was up 2.19% — just a quarter the size of last year's increase, he reported.
Bakersfield rent prices broken down by classes were not available, but ASU reported that the price of a two-bedroom apartment ranged from as low as $795 in north Bakersfield to $2,269 in northwest Bakersfield. The latter region had the priciest rents in town, followed by the western portion of southwest Bakersfield.
While 14 buildings had at least one size unit whose asking rents decreased in the second quarter, about four times that many had at least one size whose rent increased, Thurston reported. Seven properties had a mix of the two.
Investment activity cooled overall: The volume of apartment building sales at midyear amounted to just 17% of last year's total, while the average price per unit was off 6% in the second quarter — about half its decline in the first quarter.
As Thurston sees it, wages simply haven't kept up with inflation or recent rent growth. Class-A apartments may have become too expensive for many local wage-earners, who he said might have been tempted to simply buy their own homes.
"I think renters started looking for alternatives," he said. At the same time, he noted, more moderately priced B and C properties have overall become pricier, making up some of the difference.
Bakersfield housing investor Frank St. Clair agreed with Thurston's analysis, adding that A-class buildings "were just really out of sight, while B and C was still affordable for most people on a dual income."
St. Clair said his company hasn't raised the rent on units for new tenants since fall, and it isn't planning to do so again until this fall, even as he said existing renters will see annual increases of 5% to 7%.
What's remarkable to him is how vacancies have kept so low since the pandemic.
"This is the longest I've ever seen vacancies stay under 3%," he said. "I've never seen that before."
Industry data from across the country indicate the multifamily housing industry has experienced a similar pattern of cooling.
CBRE Group Inc. reported the U.S. multifamily vacancy rate rose 30 basis points in the first quarter to settle at 4.9%. That rate of increase was less than half its fourth-quarter surge and just one-third the vacancy-rate jump from a year before, "indicating that supply and demand dynamics are beginning to stabilize," according to CBRE.
The highest-class apartments had the highest vacancy rates, it noted. The report added that U.S. rents overall slipped 10 basis points in the first quarter even as they were up year over year at a rate of 4.5%.
The national rate of rent growth peaked at 15.3% in early 2022, CBRE said. By comparison, the national rate of rent growth averaged 2.7% before the coronavirus crisis.
A separate report from Fannie Mae noted that urban areas have seen the least rent growth this year as the trend in remote working stretches on. But after high housing costs drove renters to suburbs, the report pointed out, employers are now encouraging workers to return to the office.
Fannie Mae predicted urban markets will continue to rebound, while elevated interest rates and home prices will, for the time being, keep the option of homeownership "a little further afield for many renters-by-choice."