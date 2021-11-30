You have permission to edit this article.
Rent relief available for landlords, tenants

Sen. Shannon Grove announces that CityServe, a network of churches connected with community organizations, is the nonprofit of the year for Senate District 16. Local dignitaries gathered Friday, June 25 to celebrate the recognition at CityServe's F Street location. Grove, left, presents a proclamation to Pastor Robin Robinson, right, the community development and church engagement director for CityServe.

 Emma Gallegos / The Californian

Local nonprofit CityServe is hosting a series of seminars aimed at helping landlords and tenants receive funding for unpaid rent, according to a CityServe news release.

Trained CityServe staff will assist landlords and tenants through the application process so they can obtain rent relief quickly.

Walk-ins at the following times and locations are welcome: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christian Life AOG, at 920 W Valley Blvd., Tehachapi; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Jesus Saves International, at 425 S. Shafter Ave., Shafter; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Canyon Hills Wasco, at 600 Broadway St., Wasco.

Appointment requests can be made at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention

For any questions, call CityServe at 661-558-4441.

