Rent relief available for landlords, tenants

Local nonprofit CityServe is hosting another seminar aimed at helping landlords and tenants receive funding for unpaid rent, according to a CityServe news release.

Trained CityServe staff will assist landlords and tenants through the application process so they can obtain rent relief quickly.

Walk-ins at the following location are welcome: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lamont Living Waters, which is located at 8300 Collision St. in Lamont.

Appointment requests can be made at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention.

For any questions, call CityServe at 661-558-4441.

