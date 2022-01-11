Rent relief available for landlords, tenants

Local nonprofit CityServe is hosting another seminar aimed at helping landlords and tenants receive funding for unpaid rent, according to a CityServe news release.
Trained CityServe staff will assist landlords and tenants through the application process so they can obtain rent relief quickly.
Walk-ins at the following location are welcome: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lamont Living Waters, which is located at 8300 Collision St. in Lamont.
Appointment requests can be made at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention.
For any questions, call CityServe at 661-558-4441.