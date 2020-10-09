Tiler Peck, Bakersfield native and award-winning principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, will join the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra as special guest artist for their 2020-21 season opener, Tiler’s Serenade.
According to a news release from the symphony, the virtual performance is scheduled to air on KERO-TV 23 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Holly Arnold and Conductor Stilian Kirov coordinated with Peck, who is currently living with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The news release said Beck will perform in part as a way to give back to the local community.
“When the Symphony had to cancel concerts in the spring due to the pandemic, we promised to be back ‘stronger than ever’ for our community and we stay committed to that in all that we do – from our education programs to concert programs,” Arnold said.
She also noted that the programs depend on sponsors and donations, particularly during a time when the symphony is not able to sell tickets.
Beck learned the art of dancing at Bakersfield Dance Company and, at 14, entered the School of American Ballet. The same year, she became an apprentice with the New York City Ballet and in a few short months was asked to join the company as a member of the corps de ballet. She was promoted to Soloist in 2006 and to Principal Dancer in 2009.