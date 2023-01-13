Renewable diesel tests on heavy trucks yield promising results in Boron

Tests done last year at the U.S. Borax mine in eastern Kern have demonstrated heavy trucks powered by renewable diesel offer "similar performance and reliability" as those running on conventional fuel, the facility's owner announced Friday.
While a second round of testing continues in Salt Lake City, mine owner Rio Tinto said the positive results out of Boron mean it will continue to work with federal and state officials, as well as engine manufacturers, to cut the company's carbon footprint.
“The renewable diesel trials at our U.S. Borax and (Utah) operations could pave the way for Rio Tinto to be the first mining company in the U.S. to operate a fully renewable fleet," Vice President of Global Procurement Simon Richmond said in a company news release. "It’s a very exciting step towards reducing the carbon footprint of our U.S. operations.”
Friday's announcement by London- and Melbourne-based Rio Tinto could be a good sign for a fuel that has attracted investment in Kern. Two existing refineries in the county expect to begin producing renewable diesel this year.
The renewable diesel used at the U.S. Borax plant, made by Finnish refiner Neste, is a hydrotreated vegetable oil made from what Rio Tinto said are sustainably sourced materials like cooking oil and animal fats from food industry waste.
"Results showed that a truck running on renewable diesel delivered similar performance and reliability as trucks running on conventional diesel," Rio Tinto spokesman Simon Letendre said by email.
The company said it intends to transition its entire fleet of heavy machinery to run on renewable diesel by 2024. It estimated that doing so would cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 45 metric tons per year, moving it closer to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Last year's testing in Boron was carried out by Neste and Rolls-Royce. The Utah tests, to be done in collaboration with engine-maker Cummins at Rio Tinto's Kennecott copper mine at Bingham Canyon, will help "determine the suitability of renewable diesel for open pit haulage," Rio Tinto said.
The Utah tests, which started in October and were expected to take seven months, were designed to compare acceleration, speed, cycle times and fuel consumption. Rio Tinto said the trials would look at engine inspection reports for two trucks using renewable diesel and two using conventional diesel.