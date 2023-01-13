 Skip to main content
Renewable diesel tests on heavy trucks yield promising results in Boron

The operator of eastern Kern's U.S. Borax mine announced Friday that, pending further tests, it may swap out conventional diesel for renewable diesel to power its fleet after successful initial trial at the plant through 2022. The truck pictured here was used for the testing in Boron.

 Photo courtesy of Rio Tinto

Tests done last year at the U.S. Borax mine in eastern Kern have demonstrated heavy trucks powered by renewable diesel offer "similar performance and reliability" as those running on conventional fuel, the facility's owner announced Friday.

While a second round of testing continues in Salt Lake City, mine owner Rio Tinto said the positive results out of Boron mean it will continue to work with federal and state officials, as well as engine manufacturers, to cut the company's carbon footprint.

