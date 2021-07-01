'Renaissance' in downtown Bakersfield could be sparked with Dolores Huerta community center funded in state budget

Downtown Bakersfield could be one of the big winners if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the $262 billion budget proposal passed by the state Legislature earlier this week.
The budget includes $15 million for the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center that is slated to take up nearly an entire block in the heart of Bakersfield. The funding almost fully pays for the $20 million project, and organizers hope to complete the project by the end of next year.
The building will serve a variety of purposes, including as the headquarters for the Dolores Huerta Foundation. Seen as the first local honor for the civil rights leader who calls Kern County home, the property will host events, serve as a meeting place for local organizations and act as a cultural center.
“I am totally excited for Bakersfield and for all of my friends that own businesses in that area,” said Emilio Huerta, general counsel for the foundation and lead project manager. “I am just extremely excited to have this facility complement the livelihood that is taking place, and I hope that this facility will serve as a renaissance for our downtown.”
The community center will share the property with Self-Help Federal Credit Union, which is building a new branch on the property. Together, the organizations are bringing a $28 million investment downtown.
The state budget also includes funding for other Kern County priorities.
Bakersfield College will receive $14 million for a multipurpose building at its Delano campus. Cal State Bakersfield was allocated $6 million for a nursing and professional health program.
In the budget, state legislators moved to restore many of the cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s financial situation looks so good, the budget includes $25 billion set aside in a rainy day fund.
“This is a historic budget that delivers major wins to the Central Valley,” Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, said in a news release. “This budget invests in Californians and the state’s future. These historic investments will build California back stronger for our children and our community by establishing the nation’s largest ‘rainy day’ fund reserve, constructing new clean water wells, building bridges for kids to walk safely to school, fixing our roads and more.”
But Republicans have voiced displeasure with the budget proposal.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said the budget failed to address the state’s most pressing issues — drought and wildfire.
“It does not fix the mismanagement at EDD — an essential service that many unemployed Californians rely on as their lifeline,” he said in a news release. “It does not pay down the mounting Unemployment Insurance Fund debt that is owed to the federal government — not a single dollar. Ignoring this debt not only increases taxes for employers, but burdens our state’s economic recovery.”
He added that the budget is unsustainable and ignores past mistakes.
“Now is the time,” he said, “to plan responsibly and build up our reserves, while reducing the burdens on small businesses and families.”
The budget awaits the governor’s signature before it becomes official.