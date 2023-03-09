 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remodeled adobe structure at Hart Park wins state design award

For decades, the Depression-era building on the east side of Hart Park sat empty and neglected.

But the 84-year-old adobe house, a one-time residence for park rangers, has since been restored and transformed thanks to a years-long effort that included financial support from the county of Kern and moral support and sweat equity from dozens of local volunteers.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases