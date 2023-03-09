Remodeled adobe structure at Hart Park wins state design award

For decades, the Depression-era building on the east side of Hart Park sat empty and neglected.
But the 84-year-old adobe house, a one-time residence for park rangers, has since been restored and transformed thanks to a years-long effort that included financial support from the county of Kern and moral support and sweat equity from dozens of local volunteers.
Now the renamed Kern River Parkway Nature Center can also be called "award winning."
The center has been selected by the California Preservation Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group, to receive a 2023 Preservation Design Award, the foundation revealed on its website.
Alvin Nuval, an associate with Sherman Oaks-based Chattel Inc., historic preservation consultants who helped guide the building's design and restoration, said they are thrilled that the project is being recognized statewide by the CPF, which, he said, has a competitive selection process.
"The project truly was a community effort and this award honors the work of county staff, consultants and local stakeholders in creating a design that both serves as a new resource and recognizes the historic significance of the building," Nuval said.
Bill Cooper, co-founder of the Kern River Parkway Foundation, was one of those involved in saving the county-owned adobe house from the bulldozer. Cooper believed the structure, which was built by the New Deal-era Works Progress Administration in 1939, deserves to be preserved. But generating interest in saving it was another matter.
Then, in early 2017, county officials proposed a controversial $5 entry fee to the park.
"The county developed its version of a park master plan which called for demolition of the adobe," Cooper said. "Out of this came the Hart Park Working Group made up of local groups which made recommendations to the county regarding Hart Park, including the old WPA adobe building."
Public support for the building began to grow, and out of this process the adobe was saved, Cooper said, with help from Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard and his Chief of Staff Jeff Flores, who was elected in November to replace the retiring Maggard.
Cooper's foundation leased the building from the county and began the process of developing plans for restoration and repurposing.
"Our group's construction consultant, and local adobe expert, Steve Montgomery, is a wealth of knowledge regarding such structures, and knows the history," Cooper said.
Between Maggard and Flores and the county's Chief General Services Officer Geoffrey Hill and his staff, Kern River Parkway Nature Center was established at the site and supporters and volunteers have been in the process of developing programs. It's a place where Kern County's children, some of whom have never walked the banks of the river, can learn more about where the water comes from, as well as the plants and animals that live in and around the county park.
"This award, this recognition, further solidifies the fact that we did a good job, that we did a good thing," Hill said. "And by 'we," I mean the multitude of stakeholders involved in this effort."
The world is full of good ideas, Hill said, but until there is funding, until there is a budget to support an idea, that idea is not likely to be realized.
He credited a number of county staff for the skill and effort they brought to the project, the consultants who brought their expertise, and the members of the public, some who remained involved for years in an effort to bring the project to fruition.
"We look forward to their overwhelming success," he said.
