 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remembrance events in Bakersfield, Las Vegas to honor victims of Route 91 mass shooting

Las Vegas Shooting

In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, investigators work the scene after a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Scenes of a debris-strewn Route 91 Harvest Festival are among 20 new video clips made public in the 18th release of public records collected by police responding to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. 

 Chris Carlson / AP

Local and outside organizations have created remembrance events for the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival — known as America’s worst mass shooting, on Oct. 1, 2017 — that was attended by hundreds of Bakersfield residents and resulted in the deaths of four people from Kern County.

Bike ride

Coronavirus Cases