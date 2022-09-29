Local and outside organizations have created remembrance events for the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival — known as America’s worst mass shooting, on Oct. 1, 2017 — that was attended by hundreds of Bakersfield residents and resulted in the deaths of four people from Kern County.
Remembrance events in Bakersfield, Las Vegas to honor victims of Route 91 mass shooting
- The Bakersfield Californian
-
-
Coronavirus Cases widget
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 288,301
Deaths: 2,549
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 276,968
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.35
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/29/22
Most Popular
Articles
- School meeting on drugs cut short as parents demand answers
- 20 Under 40: An introduction to the Class of ’22
- Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
- PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
- Funeral services for Sept. 25, 2022
- Funeral services for Sept. 24, 2022
- Funeral services for Sept. 26, 2022
- Funeral services for Sept. 27, 2022
- High school football: Week 6 scoreboard
- Social media reports of drug overdose at NHS prompt parent complaint, district investigation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: Shafter, Taft meet on the field
- PHOTO GALLERY: BHS takes on Edison at Griffith Field
- PHOTO GALLERY: Kern County Fair prepares to welcome guests
- PHOTO GALLERY: West hosts Arvin at newly dedicated Grider Field
- PHOTO GALLERY: BC football takes on Golden West
- PHOTO GALLERY: Foothill faces off against Rosamond
- PHOTO GALLERY: Shafter hosts Chavez in brand new stadium
- BC Science and Engineering Building ribbon-cutting
- PHOTO GALLERY: Benny Alcala Jr. Memorial Service