A ceremony for the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be held in Bakersfield on Dec. 7, according to a news release.
The ceremony will take place at 9:55 a.m. at the Historic Union Ceremony located at the corner of Potomac and King streets, according to the release. The attack, on Dec. 7 1941 in Honolulu, Hawaii, occurred at 9:55 a.m. local time.
This year's remembrance ceremony will honor Doris "Dorie" Miller, a U.S. Navy Cross Recipient, according to the release. It will also feature music, singing, bag piping, wreath laying and a biodegradable balloon release.
The public is encouraged to attend. For more information, call (661) 487-0350.
