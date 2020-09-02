Many historians date the start of World War II as Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland.
If correct, that would make the United States about two years and three months late for the monumental effort to wage all-out war against Nazi Germany, militarist Japan and fascist Italy, the central Axis powers.
It wasn't until Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, that the so-called "sleeping giant" was awakened. There's no doubt it was a turning point in the war.
By the time World War II officially ended with the signing of Japan's unconditional surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, some 400,000 Americans, and as many as 50 million others around the world had lost their lives.
The most destructive war in human history was history.
In the intervening years, The Californian has published countless stories commemorating and remembering the war, often counting on the personal experiences and memories of the men and women who lived through that time to tell their stories, and through them, help us understand the war better.
But finding those who were participants in the war is no longer a given. This 75th anniversary of the war's end may be the last major anniversary that we can expect to benefit directly from those who were there.
"The war will pass from living memory into history," Rob Citino, senior historian at the National World War II Museum, told The Advocate newspaper earlier this year.
It's a sobering thought.
Although we know of the industrialized murder of 6 million Jews in Nazi death camps, we will no longer be able to speak with those who survived, and those American solderers who liberated the camps and were forever changed by the experience.
We will no longer be able to plumb the memories of veterans like the late-John Soria, an Army medic from Bakersfield who remembered during the Battle of the Bulge running from one wounded comrade to another, helping those he could, providing comfort for those he couldn't, not realizing he had been hit by a burst of artillery fire.
From living memory into history. Our perception of World War II will change as the voices of living veterans fade with age and ultimately surrender to the inexorable passage of time.
But forgetting is not an option. They wouldn't want us to.
— Steven Mayer
The greatest generation for sure.
