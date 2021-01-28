His voice, energy and sense of humor were recognized wherever he would go, and served to catapult him from entry-level employee to one of the most sought-after radio personalities in Kern County.
Fernando “El Pollo” Ambriz was as confident “on air” behind the mic as he was working promos, remote broadcasts, live events, or recording audio voice-overs for commercials. But Ambriz’s career and family life were cut short Saturday when he died at a local hospital due to complications from COVID-19. He was 51.
“He started feeling sick on the 22nd of December,” said his wife, Eugenia “Genie” Ambriz, as she fought back tears.
His first COVID test came up negative, but he wasn’t getting better. Finally, on Dec. 31, he was admitted to the hospital. He would never leave.
His wife knew how popular her husband was. They met at La Campesina Radio in 1999, the year they both started work there, and Fernando’s popularity would ultimately soar.
But the boy who was born in Mexico City, who would immigrate to the United States at age 18, started at the bottom in a Spanish radio station by taking graveyard shifts, saying yes to any task and slowly building his knowledge of the radio business.
People loved Ambriz because he came off as a regular person, he was himself, said Cesar Chavez, digital strategy director for the Cesar Chavez Foundation, who worked with and became friends with Ambriz at Campesina.
“Being goofy for others’ enjoyment was his specialty,” Chavez said. “Listeners appreciated the information he provided that truly touches their lives on a daily basis. Pollo was the voice and face of many public service announcements for the community he served.”
Chavez said his friend’s passing is a huge loss to local Spanish radio, and to the community.
“There is no replacing someone with his versatility. Some excel in one area at work, but Pollo excelled in all parts of work and life. He was a great guy. Down to earth, funny, energetic and loyal. He was a great father and husband. I enjoyed his life stories and I hope others can feel what type of a person he was and draw inspiration from him to live life to the fullest like he did.”
Genie Ambriz said whenever they went to a restaurant, diners around them would recognize Fernando’s voice and come over to say hello.
“He just had this positive vibe about him, and people felt it,” she said. “Even as my husband, when I was having a bad day, I would talk to him and feel like everything’s going to be OK.”
Alma Cervantes, a senior account executive at La Campesina, met Ambriz at work more than 20 years ago.
“He was very funny, charismatic,” she said he Ambriz. “He would come to me and give me ideas of things to do at the remotes to draw more people and keep them there for the whole two or three hours. He was always looking out for me and my clients. So we quickly became very good friends.”
“As the promotions director he was the one that set up everything for the DJs, but pretty quick started joining the DJs in their act,” she remembered. “He started wearing wigs, costumes and would have people crying of laughter with his characters.”
Soon he would become a favorite.
“He soon became a local legend,” Chavez said. “El Pollo, the man of the people. One of the humblest guys you will ever meet. Soon these little remotes were gaining more and more people. Pollo, the man with all the prizes. Pollo, the funniest DJ around.”
At one point, somewhere around 2009, he left La Campesina for La Preciosa radio. He stayed there for a few years, but returned in 2012.
“He could have gone anywhere,” Genie Ambriz said. “But when you would ask why he stayed, he would always say, ‘because La Campesina is my home.’”
His friends say he cannot be replaced.
“In our industry we monitor Nielsen ratings, where Pollo usually ranked in the top tier,” Chavez said. “But what gave me the best gauge of popularity is when we’d go out to lunch or around town for events, and people would always approach and talk to him.”
Sometimes it was about his on-air content but most of these exchanges happened because Ambriz had a way of making real human connections.
“The first time I met him he started helping me unload my equipment without even knowing who I was,” Chavez recalled. “He was always lending people a helping hand.
“That is how he built personal relationships all around the valley.”
That’s the definition of success.