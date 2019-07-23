The Kern County Department of Public Health is offering tips to stay safe during this week’s excessive heat wave.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected to climb throughout the week and into the weekend, with highs of 108 and 111 forecasted for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Heat-related illnesses can result in cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death. Warning signs include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache and nausea.
Some safety tips to remember:
* Drink plenty of water, even when not thirsty.
* Avoid outdoor physical exertion during the hottest part of the day.
* Wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face and neck. Also, wear loose-fitting clothing.
* Check on elderly relatives and friends who live alone.
* Use cool compresses, misting, showers and baths.
* Never leave infants, children, elderly or pets in a parked car.
* Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection.
* Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before venturing outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours.
