Remember. Honor. Thank. Pray: Thousand Flags display pays tribute on Memorial Day weekend

When the American flags are blowing, but there's no breeze, the souls of the veterans are passing through.
That sentiment — a tradition, as she described it — was delivered by Bakersfield Young Marine 1st Sgt. Natalena Gerber as she walked the path among the Thousand Flags posted at The Park at River Walk on a sunny Sunday morning.
You can see it happening, the 17-year-old said.
Simply stop, and observe. The wind will not whisper, yet the flags flutter.
"It's just really beautiful," Gerber said of the overall experience, her fellow Young Marines by her side. "It's totally out of this world."
And so it was, in a Memorial Day weekend presentation by the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club that continues through Monday afternoon, encouraging people to remember, honor, thank and pray for community heroes, both the fallen and the living.
That's why grandmother Cyndi Longcrier and mother Emily Longcrier brought their little ones.
Why are all the flags at the park? "For the soldiers," said 3-year-old Koston Longcrier.
What were they fighting for? Koston asked for a little help remembering, and Emily bent down and spoke into his ear.
"Freedom," Koston said, his smile widening. His grandmother and mother said they'd been talking about this with Koston and his brother, 2-year-old Cason, as children need to understand from an early age the freedoms they enjoy.
"Every day we should be thankful," Emily Longcrier said. "You try to teach them respect for those in the armed forces."
The teaching continued at the park, as mom noted the stars on the American flag represent the states, as the boys gently touched the flags.
That teaching, that remembering, was important for the adults, too.
Marine veteran Jay Nolen and his wife, Jennifer Nolen, read posters containing histories of particular flags, with Jennifer noting even she learned something new.
Jay Nolen said his family's legacy of military service dates even before the War of 1812. And in the latest generation, their son Alec Nolen completed eight years of service in the U.S. Navy last year. Every day, Jennifer Nolen said, she suffered, not always knowing exactly where her son was during a nine-month-plus deployment.
"You have to suffer quietly," even keeping important family news from your loved one, Jennifer Nolen said.
She noted we're in a place in our country of disrespect and a breakdown of society. But this event — these Thousand Flags — are "fabulous," she said. While she has traveled to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments in honor of those who have served and died in service to the country, not everyone has.
This weekend's display, she said, is a "tie-in to our community."
The young people there Sunday understood.
"People are taking the time to remember those who served and died for us," Young Marine Pfc. Uriel Gutierrez said. At only 15, he is to be a part of a ceremonial flag raising on Monday.
Dave Spalinger, Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club president for 2020-21, wrote in a program that Thousand Flags pays tribute to the country's men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom, honors living veterans who gave years of their lives to keep us free, and thanks active duty service members who carry on the fight for freedom. He noted that Bakersfield Rotary also honors and salutes "our daily heroes," first responders and medical personnel.
Rotarian Teresa Ramos-Alvarez said not holding the event last year — in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — was "heartbreaking."
But, she said, "seeing it all displayed this year, I cried with happiness."
The flags moved, even in those moments when there seemed to be no breeze. The souls of the veterans were passing through.