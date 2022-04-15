'Reliving it': Good Friday at San Clemente Mission Parish draws crowd for Stations of the Cross

San Clemente Mission parishioners said they traveled back in time on Good Friday.
As the Rev. Walter Martinez and the Rev. Jesus Reynaga led a crowd to the 14 Stations of the Cross representing Jesus Christ’s walk through Rome and his crucifixion, Monica Hernandez, 38, said she felt as if she had walked alongside Jesus.
Actors playing Roman guards marched a man portraying Jesus in front of the congregation to show his sacrifice and the attempts to shame him that Christians believe took place almost 2,000 years ago, before his resurrection that is celebrated on Easter Sunday.
“I feel goosebumps,” Hernandez added, noting she has attended San Clemente Mission Parish for her entire life.
The man representing Jesus depicted his suffering with fake blood on his face and body. The prayer began with priests and men dressed as Roman warriors condemning him. Then, Jesus carried a wooden cross on his back, while a man in Roman warrior garb pretended to flog him. Jesus' face was wiped; he met with his mother, Mary; he laid on the cross for his crucifixion; and then ultimately, in his tomb, to represent his sacrifice.
Martinez prayed about Jesus’ love for all, and asked God to forgive parishioners' sins. Often, audience members recited prayers with Martinez, and some in the congregation became emotional as the man portraying Jesus was encased in the tomb.
Attendees bowed their heads and made the sign of the cross as Jesus' final steps were reenacted. Guitar music filtered through the east Bakersfield neighborhood as the churchgoers walked to the stations, singing with the prayers.
“It’s so beautiful,” Hernandez said. “I’m in tears.”
Hernandez also noted how even the children were well-behaved and clearly understood the significance of Good Friday.
Martinez, who switched between Spanish and English when praying at each station, sought to recreate the journey for his parishioners to help them glean a deeper meaning behind the impact of Jesus’ actions.
“We see this is what he was suffering through,” Martinez said.
Hernandez added the entire walk and Easter, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, bring her closer to God. Before Jesus, she could not enter heaven, she said. As a choir director, Hernandez often reminds her students he died for every person. She said the portrayal of Jesus’ death gave her a better understanding of the emotional toll behind his suffering.
Maria Escalante de Olivarez, 60, has attended San Clemente Mission for 22 years. She remembers seeing smaller, indoor ceremonies on Good Friday but has never seen the hundreds who gathered outdoors Friday morning.
“It was like reliving it,” she said.