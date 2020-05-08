As California's governor laid out this week what the path to reopening will look like, many were stunned to learn that churches didn't have more priority for reopening.
Under the Gov. Gavin Newsom's plans, restarting church services would happen in stage 3
Newsom also spoke to the fact that churches are in a later phase of his reopening plan.
“Our fear is simply this: Congregations of people mixing from far and wide, coming together, proximate in an enclosed space at large scales is a point of obvious concern and anxiety,” he said.
Newsom said he is working on guidelines for churches and working with faith leaders on the possibility of them being able to open up earlier.
“Again, none of this is etched in stone,” he said.
