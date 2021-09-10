Religious leaders recall prayer service post-9/11

The 9/11 attacks mounted upon the twin towers are forever imprinted upon Americans old enough to remember. Faith leaders from the Bakersfield community collaborated to create a service at the arena then known as Centennial Garden on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001.
Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh communities each offered prayers in the arena filled with about 5,000 residents, according to The Californian's archives. Then-Mayor Harvey L. Hall also delivered remarks.
The Rev. Jenell Mahoney, former senior pastor with the First Congregational Church and creator of the event, sought to commemorate the lives lost and remind residents diversity flourished within Bakersfield.
“It was really extraordinary ... to see that wonderful sense of community that filled the hall,” Mahoney recently said.
She knew the public sought solace after witnessing an attack on their own soil.
“As soon as the events started unfolding, it was so obvious that this was something we were all experiencing at the same time,” Mahoney added. “Everyone in the community, everyone across the nation, was riveted to their televisions.”
“It was the kind of experience that cried out for us to come together to try to support each other and process this horrendous event,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney attempted to reflect the community’s rich diversity by inviting members from far-reaching communities. Religious leaders wanted to dispel the misunderstanding and anger toward people who looked Middle Eastern, she said. Mahoney recalled that at the time, the tires of the imam's vehicle were slashed in retaliation for the attacks — many others also became scapegoats.
“They were convenient targets,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney said this gathering was the first time a variety of religious representatives from several groups banded together. The next year, she tried to create a similar event. By then, individuals had burrowed back into their own communities.
“It was such an uncertain and uneasy time,” Mahoney said. “At least that one evening ... we had much more in common than we had in differences. (It) was a very important experience.”
Cheryl Rosenstein, the former rabbi for Temple Beth El, also helped to organize the prayer session. She echoed Mahoney’s belief to remind residents not to attack people based on appearances. The unity and diversity of that day amazed Rosenstein.
“It was a day unparalleled in Bakersfield history,” Rosenstein said. “We all felt the power of the moment.”