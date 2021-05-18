Relief program updates on tap for SBDC Webinar

A free, locally produced webinar starting at noon Wednesday will provide updates on the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-recovery efforts including the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.
The hourlong program hosted by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will go over how underserved businesses, including those owned by women, minorities and veterans, can still apply for the PPP's remaining $8 billion.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden also expects to delve into PPP forgiveness tracking and preparation, recent changes to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to add $1.5 billion to the California Relief Grant Program.
Participants can register for the event online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief62.