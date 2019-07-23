As Ridgecrest, Trona and Inyokern residents continue to clean up damage to their homes and towns following earthquakes that recently hit the region, three local men have come together to put on a relief concert to help victims.
The inaugural Soundstorm Festival Earthquake Relief Concert will be held 4 p.m. to midnight Aug. 3 in Sage Hall at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds.
Tickets are $5 at the door, and all proceeds go to earthquake victims via the Ridgecrest Lions Club.
Organizers Nino Agostinacci, Josh Neild and Pete Southworth have some experience putting on benefit concerts in the past, including Rock the Relay for the annual Relay for Life fundraising event. After the July 4 and 5 earthquakes hit the area, they knew they wanted to help out in the best way they know how.
"This earthquake affected so many people and impacted so many lives and a lot in many bad ways," Agostinacci said. "We knew what we were capable of and we just got focused."
Local bands participating include Foreseers, Love and War, Throttle, Jade’s Trick and The Sheleighlys.
There will also be multiple food vendors, a bar, refreshments, family friendly activities, games and raffles available, according to a flyer.
"We’re trying to make it a one-stop shop," Agostinacci said. "Once they get there, we don’t want to give them a reason to leave."
The goal is to raise as much money as possible and disperse it evenly among the towns impacted. The Ridgecrest Lions Club will pay for the resources victims need for repairs and other help.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked Ridgecrest and the surrounding region on the Fourth of July, followed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake a day later, and there have been more than 80,000 aftershocks since, according to the Los Angeles Times.
