Relay for Life is ‘all about showing support’ to people touched by cancer

Nearly everyone is touched by cancer in some way.
And to honor and remember those affected by cancer is the focus of this weekend's Relay for Life at the Kern County Fairgrounds, according to event organizers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nearly everyone is touched by cancer in some way.
And to honor and remember those affected by cancer is the focus of this weekend's Relay for Life at the Kern County Fairgrounds, according to event organizers.
The event has solemn moments to remember those who have died from cancer or are struggling with a diagnosis. It also packs in several events designed to create fun times over the two-day extravaganza (see sidebar for more details).
"It's all about showing support," said Donna Hermann, the senior community manager for American Cancer Society, Relay for Life.
Survivors, after an opening ceremony, will congregate on a track to walk the survivor lap as part of the opening events. Participants, who are expected to number more than 4,000, can cheer on walkers as they make their rounds. Money will be raised until Aug. 31, but event organizers believe the total could surpass $400,000.
Information about detecting cancer early and screening recommendations will be offered, Hermann added. Food trucks and activities are part of the festivities.
Hermann knows all too well the struggle many of the attendees participating in Relay for Life have faced. As a breast cancer survivor of 14 years, she noted this weekend allows many to support one another as they rally together to raise dollars for cancer research.
Parking and the event are free to the general public, Hermann added. Park at the lot near South P Street and enter through the main entrance of the Kern County Fairgrounds. Hermann noted Relay for Life will be held separate from the Kern County Spring Fest, which is also happening at the fairgrounds this weekend.
Perhaps one of the most emotional ceremonies will commence at dusk with the Luminaria walk. That's when bags filled with glow sticks, poems and letters dedicated to those who have died from or survived cancer will encircle a track. A large video board will show pictures of loved ones. It's intended to be a therapeutic and healing experience as many with similar emotions unite, Hermann said.
"Everyone is out there for the same reason," Hermann said of the Luminaria walk.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,540
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,153
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.84
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/4/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.