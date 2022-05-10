Relay for Life fundraising total nears $300K

Led by the team for the Rio Bravo Cancer Center, the 31st Bakersfield Relay for Life fundraiser over the weekend has already raised more than $294,000, event officials reported Monday.
The Striking Out Cancer/Rio Bravo Cancer Center team had the highest total among 85 teams that participated in the event, which was hosted at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
The top individual fundraiser listed was Kathy Bess, affectionately known as “the Blanket Lady.” Bess, who makes blankets that were worn by many of the walkers over the weekend, is a two-time cancer survivor herself.
The fundraiser technically ends at the conclusion of this fiscal year, according to organizers, at which time Relay for Life supporters hope to have raised about $309,000. The goal coming into the event was $300,000.
The event welcomed 3,050 visitors, with about 350 taking part in the Survivor Lap on Saturday morning for those who have survived a cancer diagnosis, and about 2,150 taking part in the Luminaria event, a lap that honors loved ones who’ve lost their battle with cancer.
The effort also included 803 team members who were supported by more than 200 volunteers.