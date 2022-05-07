Relay for Life celebrates survivors, honors lost loved ones, raises funds for the fight

Celebrate. Remember. Fight back.
The three stand-alone signs posted in front of the Kern County Fairgrounds weren’t just words of encouragement to the hundreds gathered to support Relay for Life on Saturday.
The messages represented the mission statement.
“Those are the three main things that we do,” said Donna Herman, an event organizer for the American Cancer Society and a survivor herself.
“'Celebrate’ — that’s when we do the Survivor Lap,” she said Saturday morning, referring to the 9 a.m. lap all the teams were taking to honor cancer survivors and their supporters, with those who survived a battle with cancer being given a medal of recognition for their triumph.
“The ‘Remember’ — that’s when we do the Luminaria Lap,” Herman said, referring to a more somber time Saturday evening, when hundreds take a lap holding a candle in honor of a loved one lost to cancer.
“The ‘Fight back’ is (Sunday) morning,” she added, when we say, ‘We raised this much to fight back against cancer.’”
While the American Cancer Society fundraiser might have had lower participation numbers than in past years — organizers had to deal with lingering COVID-19 uncertainty in the run-up, and a big pep rally to gather momentum months before Relay was canceled due to an omicron-related spike — no one could call the turnout depressed.
Optimism was everywhere, in the signs carried by the walkers and in the smiles of participants who shared positive messages with one another and encouragement at every turn, whether they were set up along Hope Highway, Survivor Street, Remission Drive or Cure Cancer Way, the names given by organizers to the four rows of booths that surrounded the path for those walking the Relay for Life.
That’s also because the weekend wasn’t just about raising awareness or money; the event raised spirits as well, with a community of support meaning the world to many of the survivors who were walking Saturday morning, and planning to throughout the weekend.
“It’s honestly indescribable to be around people who understand your struggle,” said Natasha Sims, who’s been battling Stage IV sarcoma since 2016, and said she’s been living off of clinical trials from treatment she’s receiving at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.
The support she felt from being around others, as well as a lack of readily available information about what she was going through, inspired her to write her own book, “Behind These Sarcoma Scars,” which is available on Amazon, and to walk this weekend with her team, The Sarcoma Soldiers.
“Because we’re all fighting,” she said, explaining the name. “We’re all fighting God’s fight, trying to survive and make it through.”
The goal for the weekend was $300,000 — which is a bit lower than in past years when the event has raised more than a half-million — but to many survivors taking the 9 a.m. lap Saturday, they considered their ability just to be there a win.
And with more than 80 teams, and some of the leading groups like Rio Bravo Cancer Center, which had raised more than $30,000 as of Saturday morning — the event seemed well on its way to the goal with more than 23 hours to go.
Robert Krafthefer, a survivor who was grateful he “woke up one more day” after battling a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2008, took the Survivor Lap alongside his daughter-in-law Kristen Krafthefer, whose breast cancer is in remission since treatment she underwent for a 2018 diagnosis.
“It’s also a victory lap,” Kristen Krafthefer said Saturday morning. “Because you don’t fight alone, I feel like my whole family fought with me,” she said. “And with that, I feel like our whole community fights together. And it’s an honor to be able to walk with my father-in-law.”
The final lap for the 2022 Relay for Life is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Those who wish to support the event can visit www.relayforlife.org/bakersfieldca.