Relay for Life 2023 on path to reach its goal to raise $450,000 this year

Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 6:51 pm
"We will reach our goal this summer, definitely," said Donna Hermann, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society.
As of Tuesday, the ACS had tallied $418,689 raised from the two days of Relay for Life events held at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
But there are some checks that are not yet in hand, Hermann said, and more pledges are expected that will surely take them over the top to reach their ultimate goal of $450,000.
There are so many people to thank, Hermann said, including the 3,500 who attended, the 89 teams that participated, the 450 cancer survivors who wore purple, walked the track and shed tears of sorrow and joy.
And don't forget the more than 100 volunteers and the many sponsors, Hermann said, without whom the event could not take place.
"Most of the money raised goes to cancer research," Hermann said.
But big chunks of it also go to grants dedicated to patient services, such as transportation for patients going in for treatment, and overnight lodging for those who must travel for treatment.
There are health equity grants to serve rural and other underserved areas, and efforts at the legislative level to promote better cancer care support through Medicare and other government safety net funding.
"We reach out to patients that experience obstacles to care," Hermann said, "and we help them overcome those obstacles."
