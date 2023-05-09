 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Relay for Life 2023 on path to reach its goal to raise $450,000 this year

Organizers of Relay For Life 2023 have tallied up their fundraising efforts and related activities over the past weekend.

And the results are impressive.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases