Close to 100 people braved the heat Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new partnership between The Open Door Network and Kern Family Health Care in Old Town Kern.

They gathered at Reimagined Hope House on East 21st Street, a new 11-bed transitional home designed as a departure from conventional navigation centers and homeless facilities in that it strives for a more holistic and longer-term approach to clients who may not do well in shorter-term programs.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.