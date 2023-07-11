Close to 100 people braved the heat Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new partnership between The Open Door Network and Kern Family Health Care in Old Town Kern.
They gathered at Reimagined Hope House on East 21st Street, a new 11-bed transitional home designed as a departure from conventional navigation centers and homeless facilities in that it strives for a more holistic and longer-term approach to clients who may not do well in shorter-term programs.
CEO Lauren Skidmore of The Open Door Network said it's a place for struggling clients who need "longer and bolder support," offering a variety of services that allows clients to stay for up to 24 months.
"The world of homelessness has drastically changed over the last, probably, five to 10 years," Skidmore said. "And we've realized that medical interventions are necessary for the treatment of homeless individuals.
"We used to provide medical interventions with clinics on site, and quick one-stop-shop assessments," she said. "And now we realize we have to provide more holistic, deeper internal care for individuals."
President and CEO Jay Tamsi of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helped kick off Tuesday's event.
As he stood in front of the newly remodeled two-story home and recovery facility — which, in an earlier life, was a restaurant — Tamsi said the new facility is designed to offer services that will connect clients with medical, vital documents, employment assistance, mental health therapy, substance abuse groups and volunteer community projects to give residents a sense of purpose as they give back.
"The goal is to find clients permanent, stable housing while addressing their needs as they heal," Tamsi said.
The seed of the project began last year, Skidmore said, when people involved identified what she called "a gap in services.”
"We brainstormed how we could help homeless individuals truly recover from substance abuse," she said. "So many enter our shelter fighting to refresh their lives, but their addictions stay strong."
At Reimagined Hope, clients will work with the care team, in-house staffers Skidmore likes to call "reimagineers."
And that close support doesn't disappear when the clients leave.
"Once they are ready to move on to stable housing," Skidmore said, "they'll be provided with short-term rental support, or rapid rehousing."
The facility in east Bakersfield would not have been possible without support from state funding acquired through Kern Family Health Care and its parent organization, Kern Health Systems.
CEO Emily Duran of Kern Health Systems was at Tuesday's celebratory event. She said the reason many individuals don't make the successful transition from homelessness to lives of stability is related to the hierarchy of need.
"Sometimes, as a health-care organization, we focus on the clinical and the medical needs of the person, but there's no way they can even start focusing on that if they don't have a roof over their heads, if they don't have their basic needs met."
KHS, which manages Medi-Cal services in Kern County, has more than 370,000 members on its plan.
"If they qualify for Medi-Cal, then they meet the low-income qualifications," Duran said. "Our health plan covers over a third of the population."
And that means a significant portion of Kern's population is struggling, she said.
"Our goal really is not to have so many individuals on Medi-Cal. Again, the job training is to get people back on their feet, she said. "I feel that we're a stepping-stone to helping them improve their lives, get a great job in this community and contribute to this community."
Duran and Skidmore both view Reimagined Hope House as just a beginning.
Said Duran, "We're just getting started."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.