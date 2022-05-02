 Skip to main content
Registration underway for Bakersfield City School District State Preschool

Four-year-old Ivory Hutchinson shared her amazing shirt with Seibert Elementary preschool teacher Jessica Seaton prior to the start of school in this 2020 file photo. Registration packets for the Bakersfield City School District State Preschool program are now available, according to a BCSD news release.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Registration packets for the Bakersfield City School District State Preschool program are now available, according to a BCSD news release.

Packets can be picked up at the State Preschool Administration Office at 1111 10th St. from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

The child must be age 3 or 4 by Dec. 1 and must be potty trained.

Parents can contact the State Preschool Administration Office at 661-631-4936 for more information regarding required vaccinations and additional information necessary for the application process.

