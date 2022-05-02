Registration underway for Bakersfield City School District State Preschool

Registration packets for the Bakersfield City School District State Preschool program are now available, according to a BCSD news release.
Packets can be picked up at the State Preschool Administration Office at 1111 10th St. from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
The child must be age 3 or 4 by Dec. 1 and must be potty trained.
Parents can contact the State Preschool Administration Office at 661-631-4936 for more information regarding required vaccinations and additional information necessary for the application process.