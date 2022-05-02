Registration underway for Bakersfield City School District State Preschool

Registration packets for the Bakersfield City School District State Preschool program are now available, according to a BCSD news release.
Packets can be picked up at the State Preschool Administration Office at 1111 10th St. from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Parents will need the following documentation to register:
● Child’s birth record (MUST be age 3 or 4 by December 1, 2022)
● Birth record(s) for all children under the age of 18 living in the home
● Child’s current immunization record
● Child’s completed physical form (within 1 year)
● Child’s TB clearance (within 1 year)
● Parent and/or adult volunteer TB clearance (within 1 year), Tdap and MMR
● Valid photo ID for each parent and/or adult volunteer
● Current proof of address (utility bill or official letter)
● Proof of income (one current month for each adult living in the home)
● Completed employment verification form
The child must be age 3 or 4 by Dec. 1, 2022 and must be potty trained. Parents can contact the State Preschool Administration Office at (661) 631-4936 for more information. Below is a Family Income Table that parents can use to check to see if their child qualifies for the BCSD State Preschool Program: