Registration is now open for Project Next Step, a free one-day conference and resource fair held at Bakersfield College.
The program will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and open to Kern County high school students and middle school graduates, along with their parents. To register, visit bit.ly/projectnextstep2019.
Project Next Step is a collaboration between educational leaders and community organizations to support and prepare students on the next steps of their education and career.
Attendees will have the opportunity to gain resources on A-G completion and college options, homework support and intervention, classroom etiquette, test-taking strategies, scholarships, how to handle peer pressure and gain leadership skills.
This year’s keynote speaker is James Burton, a local business owner, Project Best Advisory Board member and a former probation officer.
A light breakfast and lunch will be served. GET Bus passes are also available.
For additional information, contact Erin Briscoe-Clarke, Kern High School District public information officer, at (661) 827-3171 or Erin_Briscoe@KernHigh.org, or Odella Johnson, coordinator of Project Next Step, at (661) 302-3817 or Odella_Johnson@att.net.
