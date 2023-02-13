Registration open for March training to teach volunteers about animal safety during disasters

The Central California Animal Disaster Team will host a volunteer recruitment meeting in March in coordination with the Bakersfield SPCA to learn about animal evacuation and emergency sheltering.
This event only happens once a year for Tulare and Kern counties and is geared toward teaching volunteers about animal safety during a time when wildfires have become rampant throughout the state. A Central California Animal Disaster Team from Kern County helped out at the Oak Fire in Mariposa County — the worst wildfire in that county’s history — and aided many in the Fork Fire spreading through Madera County.