Garces Memorial High School will hold its inaugural His + Hers Catholic Teen Conferences open to all junior and senior boys and girls at all surrounding parishes in Bakersfield on March 15 and 29.
There will be two conference days, one for boys and one for girls. The individual conferences aim to provide teens a place to come as they are, be inspired, encouraged and find practical ways to rise as faithful leaders in the community, according to a news release.
Both conferences will have national and local speakers, food, activities and a Mass celebrated together. The Her Conference is from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. March 15, and the His Conference is from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 29. Both will take place at the JEH Ranch.
The theme of His is “Verso l’alto”, meaning "to the heights," which will call on boys to elevate their thinking to be Heaven minded. The theme for Hers is “Talitha Koum”, meaning arise.
The retreat fee is $120, which covers the venue, speakers, all meals and a retreat shirt. The deadline to register is March 6.
For more information and to register, visit the spiritual life section at garces.org.
