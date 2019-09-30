Registration is now open for the 13th annual Lace'n It Up 5k Fun Run and Walk event on Saturday.
The event will celebrate those who have survived breast cancer and their families, according to a news release.
The run will take place at The Park at Riverwalk at 11298 Stockdale Highway from 7:30 to 9 a.m., according to the release.
On-site registration will start at 7:30 a.m., the 5k run is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will follow at 9 a.m., according to the release.
Registration is $35 and can be done so by visiting runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/LaceItUp5kRunWalk.
