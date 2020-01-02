Registration is now open for the 20th annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair. The fair will be held Feb. 22 at the Larry E. Reider Education Center, according to a news release.
It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and have a bachelor's degree or higher are invited to attend, according to the release.
The fair, sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, is the county's largest gathering of school district recruiters. Districts are interested in meeting individuals who qualify for multiple subjects including special education, speech pathologist, school nurse, school psychologist, single subject, and substitutes, according to the release.
Those interested can pre-register online at https://trf.kern.org.
Pre-registered attendees will be allowed inside the event at their scheduled time and be given one hour to meet with as many districts as possible. Available meeting times are 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Those not registered are asked to report to the event no earlier than 11 a.m. for onsite registration, according to the release.
In addition, several school districts will be recruiting Career Technical Education teachers. Those who possess a high school diploma or equivalent and at least three years experience in the following industries are needed:
- Agriculture and natural resources
- Arts
- Media and entertainment
- Building and construction trades
- Business and finance
- Engineering and architecture
- Health science and medical technology
- Manufacturing and product development
For more information contact event coordinator Evelyn Feliciano at 636-4750.
