A registered sex offender accused of masturbating in northwest Bakersfield while children caught sight of him was arrested Thursday evening, police said Friday.

John Anthony Searls, 35, was arrested at about 5:48 p.m. in the 2100 block of Highway 43 in Wasco, police said. He was booked on suspicion of indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child.