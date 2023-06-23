A registered sex offender accused of masturbating in northwest Bakersfield while children caught sight of him was arrested Thursday evening, police said Friday.
John Anthony Searls, 35, was arrested at about 5:48 p.m. in the 2100 block of Highway 43 in Wasco, police said. He was booked on suspicion of indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child.
According to court records, Searls has a history of inappropriate behavior in public.
Searls pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor of indecently exposing himself in 2013. He pleaded no contest in 2017 to attempted kidnapping, indecent exposure with priors, annoying a child and possessing obscene matter depicting a minor performing sex acts.
Searls also pleaded no contest to being a sex offender trespassing on school grounds in 2022.
In the most recent allegation, Searls is accused of masturbating Sunday on Olive Drive and Jewetta Road while two kids walked in the area, according to Bakersfield police.