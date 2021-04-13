Regional Spherion offices win national honor

Locally owned Spherion Staffing Bakersfield, Fresno & Visalia has won a national award recognizing its quality of service.
The staffing and recruiting agency led by Glenna Gates earned what the franchise called exceptional scores from clients and candidates, all while managing through the pandemic's uncertainties.
"The last year was tough on everyone," Gates said in a news release announcing her Service Excellence Award. "I knew it had to be a priority for each of my offices to offer consistently exceptional service and support our communities so they could get back to work."