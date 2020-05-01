Regal Cinemas has added its name to the growing list of local employers announcing pandemic-related layoffs, announcing 64 positions have had to be cut.
All of the jobs came from its location at 9000-G Ming Ave.
The report brings the number of layoffs officially reported in the county since April 1, when local job cuts related to COVID-19 were first announced, to 4,985 among 48 employers.
