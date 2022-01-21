Reflections for Women to hold fundraiser on Feb. 24

Reflections for Women announced it will hold its inaugural Reception and Auction Fundraiser on Feb. 24.
The evening featuring cocktails, Luigi appetizers and an auction will also include recognition for Craig F. Harrison for his 35 years of service to the community as an inspirational speaker, author and community leader, according to a news release.
Harrison has served as guest speaker for the local nondenominational ministry's free public events, inspiring the audience with scriptures to slow down, simplify and sanctify their lives.
Reflections for Women aims to inspire women and men to grow their relationship with God and give back to the community.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Luigi’s Warehouse, 725 E. 19th St. Tickets are $100 and will be sold in advance.
Contact Executive Director Donna Hylton at 661-444-3352 or reflections@transitionahead.net to purchase tickets by Feb. 16. Those who want to donate an auction item or inquire about sponsorship opportunities can also contact Hylton.