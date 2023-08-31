Refinery-Bako.jpg

Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. is retooling the former oil refinery on Rosedale Highway to produce renewable diesel.

 Contributed photo

A welcome bit of good news arrived this week for the company working to convert the former oil refinery on Rosedale Highway into a 15,000-barrel-per-day renewable diesel processing plant.

Sustainable Oils Inc., a subsidiary of the refinery’s Long Beach-based owner, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., announced it has secured an agreement with a large international company to sell a seed that’s expected to supplement the feedstock planned to be processed at the Bakersfield facility.

