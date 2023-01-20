 Skip to main content
Refinery owner reaches deal on completing renewable diesel conversion by April

An agreement has been struck to finish converting part of the former oil refinery along Rosedale Highway into a renewable diesel plant no later than March 31, potentially rescuing an overdue project that has greatly exceeded its original budget.

Long Beach-based owner Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. this week unveiled an amended contract that raises by a third the maximum cost of the project’s primary engineering, procurement and construction contract. The accord signed Jan. 10 also spreads out GCEH’s payment deadlines and establishes a system for resolving a backlog of unexpected expenses accrued by Taiwan-based contractor CTCI Corp.

