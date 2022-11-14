 Skip to main content
Refinery owner hunts for capital to complete past-due conversion project on Rosedale

At the former Big West refinery on Rosedale Highway, work has begun on a retrofitting project that will produce at least 15,000 barrels a day of renewable diesel fuel to serve local truck transportation. This photo shows the southern part of the complex, where most of the renewable diesel refining will take place.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / file

The Torrance-based company working to turn the former Big West petroleum refinery into a renewable diesel plant has run into still more construction delays and a worsening cash crunch it says raise concern about its ability to survive.

A report issued Monday by refinery owner Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. said the plant, originally projected to begin operating in the first quarter of 2022, now isn't expected to start running until the second quarter of 2023.

