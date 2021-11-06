Refinery on Rosedale makes final changes for switch to cleaner fuel

That flare burning atop the former Big West refinery on Rosedale Highway lately means one thing: California's about to make a sizable jump in renewable diesel production.
The so-called candlestick has been lit on the southern portion of the property because Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. is running pre-commission tests in preparation for processing 15,000 barrels per day of used cooking oils, grease and rendered fats, along with a small but eventually larger amount of oil from a crop called camelina.
The Torrance-based company said things are proceeding according to plan as two huge cranes lift and place reactor vessels and other primary equipment on the site. It continues to hire local workers ahead of what it expects will be a start to production in the first quarter of next year.
Global Clean Energy's project is significant on two levels. California currently consumes about 50,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel, or about a fifth of the state's demand for diesel. Only a tiny share — about 2 percent — is made in-state, with most of the rest coming from Louisiana, Wyoming and Singapore.
Apart from its contribution to California's energy self-sufficiency is the refinery's significance to Kern's aspirations for ramping up renewable energy production in the face of regulatory and market challenges to the local oil industry. Already, some refiners in the county produce some renewable fuels but not in the amount Global Clean Energy expects to make.
Orange County refinery consultant Dave Hackett said there's another benefit: An industrial plant that used to produce far more emissions than the new plant will is going to be contributing to greater adoption of a much cleaner source of energy for transportation. And new jobs come with that.
"Oil production jobs are shrinking, so production plants like this one create good benefits for jobs, good wages," Hackett said. "And it's going to help clean up the air."
Noah Verleun, Global Clean Energy's executive vice president of development and regulatory affairs, said the conversion work has run into minor problems with the supply chain and the tight labor market, and that has contributed to uncertainty about exactly when production will begin. But the hiring — there are about 60 employees now and more to be recruited this year and next — hasn't generally proved difficult.
"We've been really lucky over the course of our expansions," he said. "We've found really good talent in Bakersfield that has all the skills and experience we need as we fill existing positions that are not yet filled."
The main company providing Global Clean Energy with revamping technology is Copenhagen-based Haldor Topsoe. Its HydroFlex system can turn camelina, as well as traditional feedstocks such as fats, oils and grease, into renewable jet and diesel fuel.
Only a small portion of the existing refinery on its southern side will be put to use making renewable fuels. The idea has been to use as much of the storage, rail and processing infrastructure as possible that's left over from when the plant processed 65,000 barrels per day of petroleum and later refining byproducts. The last time it ran for 12 consecutive months was in 2012.
Hackett said the conversion process is fairly straightforward, adding, "It's good engineering and housekeeping, I think."
He sees a strong future in renewable diesel, partly because of its high quality evident in strong customer acceptance.
"Truck drivers like this stuff," he said. "It's clean-burning."
Plus, its combustion puts off a lot less smog-creating nitrous oxide, air-polluting particulates and greenhouse gases.
On top of that, unlike the refinery's earlier feedstock, there's little to no sulfur to bother neighbors.
“I wouldn't think there's much of any smell with this," he said.