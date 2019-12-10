A refinery in the Lamont area has agreed to pay half a million dollars to settle federal allegations it failed to properly monitor sulfur dioxide emissions from its main flare and neglected to report toxic chemicals leaking from its valves and other equipment.
The settlement announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also requires Kern Oil & Refining Co. to spend $200,000 to come into compliance with federal monitoring and reporting requirements.
The company denied it has any further compliance measures to take, saying it has already addressed the alleged deficiencies.
Kern Oil is the same local refinery that stood to benefit earlier this fall from a narrowly written, last-minute state bill that would have exempted the facility at 7724 E. Panama Lane, among very few others, from having to install new emission monitors.
The bill was widely supported by local politicians but opposed by Lamont-area residents, who after traveling as a group to Sacramento successfully lobbied to have the legislation withdrawn.
Federal officials asserted in a news release that local residents win when Kern Oil abides by 1963's landmark Clean Air Act anti-pollution legislation.
"The settlement will benefit communities near the Bakersfield refinery by ensuring that Kern Oil meets its flare monitoring and leak reporting obligations and supporting projects that provide for enhanced monitoring and new emergency response equipment for use by first responders," the EPA's Pacific Southwest regional administrator, Mike Stoker, said in the release.
Kern Oil, a 155-employee plant that state records say processes 26,000 barrels per day, said in an emailed statement it is pleased to bring the enforcement matter to closure.
The company wrote that it has already made the changes called for in the settlement. It said the matter originated with a 2015 inquiry about past reporting practices.
“Kern Oil & Refining Co. holds itself to the highest standards of professionalism and is a good community neighbor," the statement reads. "We are a long-standing valley organization who cares deeply for our team and the people we serve."
Tuesday's settlement agreement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final approval by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, in Fresno.
The EPA stated that, since the allegations were first raised, Kern Oil has installed a flare monitor required by federal law. The agency also noted the plant has since begun turning in mandatory monitoring and inspection reports.
A lawsuit at the heart of the case alleged Kern Oil violated federal regulations by failing to install a flare monitoring system for recording either sulfur dioxide emissions into the atmosphere or hydrogen sulfide in fuel gases prior to combustion.
Federal fines for neglecting to install, maintain and operate such a system were listed as being not more than $37,500 per day between Jan. 12, 2009 and Nov. 2, 2015, and $99,681 per day for violations occurring from Nov. 2, 2015 until March 31, 2016. But the lawsuit also cites state rules limiting such violations to no more than $10,000 per day.
The same daily federal fines, and the same state fee limit, were noted as applying to Kern Oil's alleged failure to submit twice-yearly emissions and monitoring reports. But the duration of those alleged violations varied somewhat.
Chemicals the refinery is accused of leaking at the site include the volatile organic compounds trimethylbenzene, naphthalene and cyclohexane, as well as lead and mercury compounds.
The fines for failing to report such leaks was listed as not more than $37,500 per violation per day between Jan. 1, 2009 and Nov. 2, 2015, and not more than $57,317 per violation per day after Nov. 2, 2015.
