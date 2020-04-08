A refinery fire Wednesday morning near Lamont sent a large amount of black smoke into the air but injured no one, the Kern County Fire Department reported.
The fire at Kern Oil & Refining Co., 7724 E. Panama Lane, burned itself out after fuel was shut off, KCFD public information officer Andrew Freeborn said.
A spokeswoman for Kern County Environmental Health said the fire began when a piece of equipment called a Diesel Hydrotreater Heater was brought back online after an unplanned power outage.
"They are still investigating why it occurred," spokeswoman Michelle Corson said by email. "The only material that was in the equipment was diesel. So if anything was emitted during the fire, we believe it would have been the diesel burning up."
Kern Oil did not respond to a request for comment.
The 155-employee plant processes 26,000 barrels of oil per day, according to state records.
Freeborn said the agency received a report shortly after 10 a.m. that smoke was billowing from Kern Oil. KCFD dispatched equipment and personnel, including a hazardous materials team to the scene.
Freeborn said the department learned upon arrival that, during a startup procedure, a malfunction inside a heating element had ignited the fire.
Refinery personnel turned off fuel to the heating system and the fire went out with no intervention by the department, Freeborn said.
A Cal-OSHA spokesman said by email the agency was notified a tube in a heater in the hydrotreater ruptured and exploded.
"The explosion was contained in the heater box and no workers were injured," spokesman Frank Polizzi wrote.
He added that Cal-OSHA will open an investigation into the cause of the incident and correct any unsafe conditions.
(1) comment
Refinery ignition system burns near Lamont. That's one heck of silly article heading for a fire resulting from a ruptured heater tube.
