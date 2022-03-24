Refinery conversion project hits delay

Plans to turn part of the former Big West oil refinery on Rosedale Highway into a renewable fuels plant have hit a speed bump.
Owner Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. said this week that construction delays have pushed back the facility's expected reopening date to the third quarter of this year. As recently as November, the plan was to begin operation in the first quarter.
"We're being cautious and we're hoping for that," said Amanda Parsons DeRosier, the Torrance-based company's vice president of investor, community and public relations. She was unable to elaborate on the nature of the construction issue that forced the delay.
Construction-related days are common in such projects, more so since the pandemic.
Bay Area refinery consultant Ian Goodman said converting the 65,000-barrel-per-day refinery presents special challenges because of the project's size and complexity. He said it's hard to foresee how much work will ultimately need to go into the project, making an opening date difficult to estimate.
"It's a very customized project," he said.
Beyond that, he said, assembling a proper workforce to complete such a project has been difficult during the pandemic. He noted it can be tough to work through logistics challenges and get materials, adding that he was unaware of the specific hurdles GCEH has encountered.
GCEH purchased the 65,000-barrel-per-day refinery in early 2020. It has shared plans to use only the property's southern portion to make 15,0000 barrels of renewable diesel per day.
The project is the largest of its kind in the state and, locally, the highest-profile example to date of Kern's efforts to transition from the county's historical dependence on oil and gas to a cleaner-energy future.
A senior permitting official in Kern government, Lorelei Oviatt, said by email the delays have nothing to do with county requirements.
A spokeswoman for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said by email GCEH is in the process of making modifications to the property that will allow for production of renewable fuels. Spokeswoman Jaime Holt added the agency has issued a number of permits authorizing the company to make the necessary changes for converting the plant.
The refinery would take in used cooking oils, grease and rendered fats, along with a small but eventually larger amount of oil from a crop called camelina.
Besides renewable diesel, the property might also produce what's called renewable jet fuel. Both products emit relatively little smog-creating nitrous oxide and other pollutants when combusted. Additionally, the refinery is expected to put out little to no sulfur.
California consumes about 50,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel; that's about a fifth of the state's demand for diesel. Only about 2 percent of California's consumption of renewable diesel is produced in-state, with much of the rest being imported from Louisiana, Wyoming and Singapore.
Other facilities in Kern produce renewable diesel, but their output is small in comparison with GCEH's projections.
In November, GCEH's executive vice president of development and regulatory affairs, Noah Verleun, said the conversion process had run into minor problems because of global supply-chain challenges and the tight labor market. He added that the factors had introduced uncertainty about exactly when production will begin.
But he said hiring — there were about 60 employees at the plant then, with more expected to be recruited — hadn't generally proved difficult.
The last time the plant ran for 12 consecutive months was in 2012.