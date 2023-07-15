Refinery-Bako.jpg

Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. is retooling the former oil refinery on Rosedale Highway to produce renewable diesel.

 Contributed photo

The half-billion-dollar effort to turn part of the former oil refinery along Rosedale Highway into California's largest renewable diesel plant has scored a financing deal to rescue the troubled project — providing its owners can meet two deadlines for raising additional money.

A July 5 loan agreement announced Tuesday gives the Long Beach-based owner-developer access to at least $110 million, some of which it has already received. By July 31, it must raise $10 million, then it has one year to find $170 million more.