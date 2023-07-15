The half-billion-dollar effort to turn part of the former oil refinery along Rosedale Highway into California's largest renewable diesel plant has scored a financing deal to rescue the troubled project — providing its owners can meet two deadlines for raising additional money.
A July 5 loan agreement announced Tuesday gives the Long Beach-based owner-developer access to at least $110 million, some of which it has already received. By July 31, it must raise $10 million, then it has one year to find $170 million more.
The deal does not resolve all the questions surrounding a project that has run hundreds of millions of dollars over budget and more than a year behind schedule. But observers say it does buy time for owner Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., which called the agreement a kind of validation.
"This investment showcases the continued support of our efforts to produce ultra-low carbon plant-based fuels to fill growing demand in the California market," Amanda DeRosier, Global's vice president of investor relations and public affairs, said in an email.
Originally expected to employ about 100 people, Global's Bakersfield Renewable Fuels Refinery would produce 15,000 barrels per day — less than a quarter the property's capacity when it refined crude oil — of renewable diesel for use primarily in California's transportation sector. It would be made from used cooking oil and rendered fats. Eventually a grain called camelina would become an added feedstock.
The project has been plagued by delays and disagreements that have more than doubled its price tag to more than $500 million. The outlook dimmed again in May, when ExxonMobil Oil Corp. acted to nullify its 2019 agreement to buy renewable diesel from the plant.
Observers suggested this month's agreement implies ExxonMobil may be back on board and that it shouldn't be too hard for Global to raise the $10 million this month, if the company hasn't already, though it bears watching what form that transaction will take.
Refinery consultant Ian Goodman, president and founder of Berkeley-based The Goodman Group Ltd., said investors are sure to take a good look at the project first, possibly with an eye toward who might end up with the property if Global were to come up short.
"This is arguably a test of viability," he said of the investor tire-kicking ahead.
DeRosier said the company is exploring various avenues to meet the two deadlines for raising money, "neither of which impacts or is related to completion of the refinery, or required for its successful operation." She added Global continues its "constructive dialogue" with ExxonMobil.
"We appreciate their partnership as we work toward developing renewable fuels from our Bakersfield Renewable Fuels Refinery," she wrote.
The company's filing last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said $7 million of the $110 million loan facility has already been funded, and that $29 million more is to be available until at least July 31.
It said the deal extended until Aug. 15 a deadline for Global to complete unspecified governance and management-related actions. The filing also disclosed the reissuance of warrants for future stock purchases.
Refinery consultant Dave Hackett, chairman of Irvine-based Stillwater Associates LLC, said it seems like Global would have had the $10 million mostly raised already, or it wouldn't have signed the loan deal, and that relations with ExxonMobil must have improved.
"Hopefully they can come up with another $10 million," Hackett said, adding, "Presumably this was the best option. What else could they do?"
Goodman had no guess on how easy or hard it might be for Global to meet its fundraising deadlines but explained the company has options, including working with investors that specialize in such projects and may offer money in exchange for some influence over the project.
One problem he noted is that Global is bleeding money without making any revenue. Even after the refinery is ready to operate, the company will need money to buy feedstock, among other expenses.
Global could try to raise money by selling debt, which is relatively safe for investors but presents limited opportunity because it cannot sell assets already owned by others, Goodman noted. Or, the company could issue securities, which he said would be valued based on market expectations for whether Global as a business will ultimately succeed.