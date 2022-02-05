Reeling it in: Firefighters Fishing Derby brings crowd to The Park at River Walk

The Calaveras Trout Farm brought 1,100 pounds of lightning and rainbow trout to stock both lakes in The Park at River Walk at 3 a.m. Friday, in addition to 1,000 pounds donated by the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
But Bakersfield Fire Capt. Chad Burton said preparations for the ninth annual Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby and Pancake Breakfast began in earnest in October with the sign-up sheets for volunteers and lots of emails.
And due to COVID-19, many had been waiting for Saturday’s contest for almost two years.
The original ninth annual version was planned for March 21, 2020, but pandemic concerns forced Burton to shut things down a little over a week before his monthslong efforts were set to culminate.
This year, anglers were not to be denied.
In the largest event yet, both lakes were stocked, which allowed around 1,500 competitors to cast their lines into the waters just off Stockdale Highway, bringing together families and friends for a fun time at the park.
Caleb Cole answered questions over the PA system about how he caught his nearly 7-pound tagged rainbow trout while his father, David Cole Sr., proudly looked on, and bagpipe music played.
Scott Treadway, owner of Get Bent Baits, and his sons Scott Jr., 6, and Jaxson, 8, started at 6 a.m. after arriving at 4 a.m. to set up the booth for Treadway’s home business that specializes in custom baits. They seemed to be working, as Scott Jr. had managed to secure one of the prized tagged fish — the awards ranged from $10 to $1,000 — and Jaxson secured a 9.1-pounder, which was on the large side of the fish that were placed early Friday.
“I’m definitely going to get a trophy for those,” Jaxson said, referencing the growing collection of catches near the family’s lines.
When asked his favorite part of the derby?
“Mostly reeling it in — because they put up a fight,” Jaxson said.
“I mostly go to the trout derby because of the raffle, and because of the fish, and the prizes with the raffle,” he added. “And the free lunch,” which drew a laugh from Scott Sr.
“If there’s a raffle, I’m going home with an empty wallet,” Scott Treadway added with a chuckle.
And creating a fun, family-friendly day, especially for children, was the idea behind the event when Burton started it, not long after the Navy veteran returned from a tour in Iraq.
Burton, who’s also on the board for the Bakersfield Firefighters Relief Association, said the event hopes to gross roughly $50,000, which is money that supports the association’s holiday toy drive, as well as doing nice things for children who are burn victims and also other community nonprofits, as well.
The first event started the day before the derby 11 years ago, with Burton taking some burn victims and children from a local orphanage to the lake, giving them fishing poles and teaching them to fish and providing prizes and a nice lunch. It’s steadily grown over the last decade, from a few hundred people to the sizable gathering Saturday, thanks to community support.
The derby might be held at Ming Lake next year, as The Park at River Walk essentially reached capacity before the event started this year, despite using both lakes, Burton said.
Kristin McKinney and Joe Rutledge, who’s also a Bakersfield Fire Department captain, were there representing Bob’s Bait Bucket, selling bait and supporting the event.
“It’s a once-a-year thing and the good thing about it is, the money goes where it’s supposed to go,” said McKinney. “It goes to burn victims and their families. It’s a good cause.”