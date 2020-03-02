A Redlands man was convicted in Kern County Superior Court Monday of six felonies related to a DUI crash on Highway 99 in 2017 he caused that killed a woman and her 5-year-old son, and injured her 3-year-old daughter.
The children's father, who was outside the vehicle about to change a tire, was not injured.
The jury found Daniel Mejia, 24, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and two DUI-related charges, in the deaths of Karla Mendoza, 21, and Axel Rodriguez, 5, of Half Moon Bay on Nov. 24, 2017.
Mejia was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the family's Jeep Cherokee that had pulled to the center median of southbound Highway 99 near Taft Highway due to a flat tire. The impact of the collision pushed the Jeep along the center divider and caused it to catch fire with Mendoza, Axel and 3-year-old Zoe inside, Kern County Deputy District Attorney Michelle Domino said during trial.
Axel died at the scene and Mendoza was pronounced dead at Kern Medical about seven hours later. Zoe was severely injured in the crash but survived along with Juan Rodriguez Garcia, Mendoza's boyfriend and the children's father, who was outside the vehicle about to change the tire.
A test of Mejia's blood alcohol content later came back as .251, more than three times the legal limit, Domino said during trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.