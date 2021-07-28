Redistricting workshop set for Saturday

Kern County will host a redistricting workshop on Saturday to hear public comments on the redrawing of district boundaries using new data from the U.S. Census.
The workshop will take place at 10 a.m., in a hybrid in-person and virtual format. Those wishing to attend in person can visit the Board Chambers at 1115 Truxtun Ave. Individuals may also call in to 1-831-296-3421, using the conference ID 766 290 430. The Spanish translation ID is 925 656 173.
For more information, visit https://www.kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu.