Redistricting workshop set for Saturday

1806668210-data.jpg

The Kern County Administration building, in a file photo.

 Californian file photo

Kern County will host a redistricting workshop on Saturday to hear public comments on the redrawing of district boundaries using new data from the U.S. Census.

The workshop will take place at 10 a.m., in a hybrid in-person and virtual format. Those wishing to attend in person can visit the Board Chambers at 1115 Truxtun Ave. Individuals may also call in to 1-831-296-3421, using the conference ID 766 290 430. The Spanish translation ID is 925 656 173.

For more information, visit https://www.kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu.

