When Miguel Nidever was fined for running a red light in May, he decided to put up a fight.
Nidever, a local Spanish-language interpreter and driver, had been returning from the grocery store with some items for his sick wife when one of Bakersfield’s 10 automatic red-light cameras caught him at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road.
“The light turned yellow for the left turn and I thought I had plenty of time to get into the intersection,” he said. “I didn’t think I was cutting it close, so when the camera flashed I was shocked and then sick at the thought of how it might affect my insurance rates.”
He even bought a stopwatch and tried to time the lights at the intersection to see if the yellow light he had tried to get through had been set below the state standard by the company that administers the red-light cameras for Bakersfield, Redflex.
“I quickly discovered that you can’t get down to hundredths of a second with a handheld stopwatch,” he said. “I contacted a company that specializes in red-light camera tickets and they viewed the video and they estimated that I entered the intersection sixteen-hundredths of a second after the light turned red.”
Nidever challenged the ticket in court, and eventually convinced the judge to remove the violation from his driving record, although he still had to pay his $490 fine.
He was pleased that his insurance rates would not be affected by the violation, but he still wondered if the city was justified in charging him with a violation.
Red-light cameras click on thousands of motorists every year. The Bakersfield Police Department reviews about 1,500 to 2,000 violations per month, Lt. Melvin Johnson told The Californian, but on average, 37 are cited each day.
Some violations are automatically thrown out due to problems with the camera, and BPD officers may choose to not send a citation if the camera flagged the incident improperly or they cannot identify the driver.
In such a vast system, Nidever worried more drivers could be getting flagged by the cameras unjustly.
THE SYSTEM
Red-light cameras are stationed at 10 Bakersfield intersections.
The cameras work by tracking a vehicle’s movement past the crosswalk after a stoplight has turned red, according to BPD spokesman Officer Brian Holcombe. If the entire vehicle is behind the line after the light has turned red, and the vehicle goes through the intersection, the cameras will flag the driver for a violation. If the vehicle has entered into the intersection while the light is yellow, a violation will not occur.
The Arizona-based company, Redflex, administers the red-light camera program for the city. One of three Bakersfield Police Department officers assigned to the traffic department review each charge before it heads to the public.
The officers attempt to identify the drivers of the vehicle by matching the driver’s face in the video footage to driver’s license photos that have been linked to the car through the license plate, said Caleb Kiser, an officer in BPD’s traffic enforcement team.
If the officers can find a match, a ticket is mailed to the person they have identified.
Running a red light will cost the offender $490, according to the Judicial Council of California, which sets fines for traffic offenses.
That person will have the ability to challenge the charge in Kern County Superior Court. In the letter, a code allows the receiver to go to a website and view a video of the violation.
Kiser said he typically needs to testify in court for a challenged ticket one or two times per workday.
A judge has the ability to either throw out the ticket or reduce the fine.
If the fine is not paid by its due date, additional fines will be assessed, adding $596 to the original amount, according Kern County Superior Court. That puts the damages at more than $1,000 potentially. If that fails to yield a payment, the court could order the Department of Motor Vehicles to suspend the defendant’s license.
TRUE BELIEVERS
For Kiser, the traffic enforcement officer, red-light cameras are making the city’s streets safer.
He said he prepares 14 pages of evidence for every court appearance, ready for any questions a judge or defendant may ask.
For most cases, he said he has what he needs to justify the charge.
He disagrees with the drivers out there who don’t like seeing the red-light cameras.
He’s seen the consequences of a driver’s failure to obey the rules of the road, and he says that anything the city can do to keep people safe on the road is worthwhile.
“I’ve been through upwards of 50 autopsies from traffic collisions,” Kiser said, who has been policing for seven years. “I can say that (red-light cameras are) definitely something that is important to me as far as driving safety.”
