You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Cross to hold online training for wildfire shelter volunteers

The American Red Cross Central California Region is holding a virtual training for those interested in serving as a volunteer shelter worker during the upcoming wildfire season.

Most of the training consists of a three-hour online session. Three will be offered in the coming weeks: 

  • 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 27
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15
  • 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 17

To register, visit bit.ly/ARCshelter.

For additional information, contact program manager Megin Hughes at 661-203-9235 or recruiter Mat Garcia at 805-603-0704.

Coronavirus Cases