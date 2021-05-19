Red Cross to hold online training for wildfire shelter volunteers

The American Red Cross Central California Region is holding a virtual training for those interested in serving as a volunteer shelter worker during the upcoming wildfire season.
Most of the training consists of a three-hour online session. Three will be offered in the coming weeks:
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 27
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 17
To register, visit bit.ly/ARCshelter.
For additional information, contact program manager Megin Hughes at 661-203-9235 or recruiter Mat Garcia at 805-603-0704.