With temperatures outside hitting triple digits and expected to climb into the weekend, here are some safety tips from the American Red Cross:
* Never leave children or pets in a vehicle. The temperature inside a car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
* Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
* Avoid extreme temperature changes.
* Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors as they absorb the sun’s rays.
* Slow down, stay indoors. Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
* Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
* Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
* If you don’t have air conditioning, go to public spaces for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day.
