Red Cross hosts Battle of the Badges blood drive

The Bakersfield Museum of Art hosted more than thought-provoking artwork — patients, getting their blood drawn, reclined on unfolded stretchers as nurses clad in red uniforms monitored their progress.
Members of the community, as well as law enforcement officials attended the Battle of the Badges blood drive hosted by the Red Cross on Monday. Civilians could choose law enforcement agencies such as the Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Bakersfield Police and Bakersfield Fire Department to support in the competition.
“We get caught up in our bubbles of comfort and security, and we forget that there are people suffering,” said Lamuel Godinez, who donated his blood in favor of the fire department. “If we can do something to help somebody actually get better … then it’s important for us to do that.”
Bakersfield saw the Battle of the Badges community drive for the second time this year. In February, the Red Cross also hosted the same event. The Bakersfield Fire Department won that competition, said Eddie Zamora, the executive director of the Kern County Red Cross chapter.
BPD Detective John Otterness hoped the police officers could claim victory this time. However, the competition is for good fun and the public should consider the importance of giving, Otterness said.
“It’s pretty cool if we end up being the top agency in Bakersfield to donate,” Otterness said. “Even if we don’t win, just to come out here and be able to help out the Red Cross and donate blood — that’s all it is.”
Curtis Webb, a donor at the event and a Bakersfield Fire Department captain, said their win contributed to the welfare of the public.
“(The win) just meant that we are helping the community — that is the most important thing,” Webb said.
Organizers also hoped to garner attention for the diminished blood supply brought on by the arrival of the summer and the loss of students attending school, said Juan Landaverde, a medical assistant on site.
“The young blood is out of high school and we don’t have a way to get to them,” Landaverde said. “Community blood drives are the ones that we really depend on.”
Furthermore, the pandemic heavily impacted the amount of blood supplied to the Red Cross, Zamora said. Many individuals postponed their surgeries until the pandemic loosened its grip on the country, effectively raising the demand for blood, Zamora added.
“I’ve seen a lot of surgeries start,” Zamora said. “It makes all the difference in the world to have that supply there and know that your loved ones are going to be taken care of.”
Donors, through July 31, will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, be automatically entered to win $5,000 in gas and could win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
The last Battle of the Badges competition for 2021 will take place July 29 at DoubleTree by Hilton.
“We do what we can,” said Angelo Guerra, who donated his blood in favor of the fire department. “The crisis that we went through last year and what we are all going through here in the world — it’s just a good thing to help out as a person.”